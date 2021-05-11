Sheriff: Man shot by Butler County deputy trying to ‘commit suicide by cop’

Jones said it’s believed Hoskins purchased his weapon a few days prior, “and it appears his intention was to have police officers shoot him.” When asked if Hoskins told investigators he intended to be shot by law enforcement, Jones said, “Yes.”

Hoskins was interviewed Monday by investigators, and the sheriff’s office said he confessed to possession of child pornography and sending and receiving pornographic images and videos of children.

Jones said Hoskins was arraigned this morning, and his bond was set at $200,000. He is charged with three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of felonious assault, according to jail records.

The sheriff didn’t say how the investigation into Hoskins started, but said, “We’ve been watching his transmissions, and it’s been reported to us by others.”

The existing state charges against Hoskins may increase, Jones said, and he could face federal charges.

“It’s pretty graphic stuff,” Jones said of the materials found.

He said the investigation is ongoing and he wasn’t aware if the pornographic images included local children.

Investigators were removing a number of electronic devices, including computers and phones, from the home owned by Hoskins’ parents, and the investigation could lead to additional arrests, Jones said.

Jones didn’t say how much time Hoskins could face, but said, “He’s looking at lots and lots of time. Maybe enough time where his parole officer isn’t even born yet.”

The deputy who shot Hoskins was involved in another officer-involved shooting earlier this year and is on paid administrative leave. Jones called that deputy a “great guy, great officer.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the shooting.

On Monday, Jones said, “The officer that was involved in the shooting was involved in another shooting not that long ago, so it’s best for the agency and him that we bring in an outside agency (to investigate) this time.”

According to radio traffic obtained by the Journal-News, before serving the warrant, the home was under surveillance for nearly an hour, according to radio traffic. A male was sitting on the front porch and went back inside, according to radio traffic.

The warrant was being served by the county sheriff’s detectives and Homeland Security. According to the radio traffic, the residence was being staked out by a deputy as a team rallied at an area hardware store. Surveillance indicated the man had a weapon.

Authorities went to the Jennifer Drive home at 12:27 p.m., according to radio traffic. Shots were fired at 12:32 p.m.

Deputies reported the suspect had been shot in the chest. They began administering first aid, and an ambulance was requested. One deputy asked dispatch to “get that medic to step it up quickly,” according to the radio traffic.

The last officer-involved shooting that involved the sheriff’s office was the fatal shooting in January in Liberty Twp. A Butler County grand jury reviewed the case and declined to issue an indictment against the deputy.

According to investigators, the Jan. 10 incident occurred after a several-hour standoff at the Lakota Pointe Townhomes when the deputy shot and killed Junius Thomas, 31, who raised a weapon in a doorway, and the deputy fired, according to investigators.

The BCI’s investigation, which could last up to six weeks, Jones said.