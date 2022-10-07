dayton-daily-news logo
Shooting reported in western Darke County; Emergency crews on scene

Emergency crews are investigating after a shooting was reported in Liberty Township, Darke County Thursday evening.

Dispatchers said that the shooting was reported on Smith Road, and that crews were still on scene.

Initial reports said that one person may have been shot, but dispatchers declined to provide further details.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

