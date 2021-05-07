One killed after vehicle strikes pedestrian early this morning in Dayton

At least one person is dead after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of North Main Street and Forest Glen Avenue in Dayton.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, emergency crews arrived to find a man lying in the street, who was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a coroner investigator responded to a pedestrian strike at that location early this morning.
Dispatchers said that no vehicle or suspect information is available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.