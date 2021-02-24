Suspect jailed who jumped into Great Miami River after chase

The suspect, identified as Richard Paul Fields Jr., was involved in a chase that started around 1 a.m. after a trooper spotted a white 2010 G6 driving the wrong way in the southbound Interstate 75 exit lanes for Stanley Avenue in Dayton, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Fields did not pull over for the trooper and eventually drove through the grass median to the other side of the interstate and started traveling in the south lanes for I-75 south before getting off at the Salem Avenue exit. Eventually, the Pontiac began to smoke and stopped in the middle of the road on West Washington Street, according to the patrol.