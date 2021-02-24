Suspect jailed who jumped into Great Miami River after chase

A 26-year-old Dayton man who police said was critically injured earl Sunday after he jumped into the Great Miami River following a pursuit is now jailed.
The suspect, identified as Richard Paul Fields Jr., was involved in a chase that started around 1 a.m. after a trooper spotted a white 2010 G6 driving the wrong way in the southbound Interstate 75 exit lanes for Stanley Avenue in Dayton, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Fields did not pull over for the trooper and eventually drove through the grass median to the other side of the interstate and started traveling in the south lanes for I-75 south before getting off at the Salem Avenue exit. Eventually, the Pontiac began to smoke and stopped in the middle of the road on West Washington Street, according to the patrol.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Fields ran from the car as the chase turned into a foot pursuit, when Fields jumped into the river. A trooper pulled him out of the water with help from Dayton police. A Dayton officer saw that Fields quit breathing and administered chest compressions. Fields was revived and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition initially was reported as critical, according to the OSHP.
Two other people were in the car during the pursuit. One was released and the other had an active warrant through the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Fields was booked Tuesday afternoon into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, drug possession, carrying concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability as a felon. He is not formally charged.