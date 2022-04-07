Suspects in stolen car crash after Englewood pursuit ends

An Englewood officer checked the license plate of a suspicious vehicle around 4:10 p.m. as it left the Walmart parking lot, 7725 Hoke Road, and found it was stolen out of Phoenix. The officer followed the vehicle while waiting for backup to make a stop as the vehicle went on I-70 East from Hoke Road to Main Street, where the car crossed three lanes and entered Interstate 70 West in an apparent attempt to lose the officer, according to Sgt. Mike Lang.

Explore Woman indicted in fiery crash in Miamisburg

The officer activated his emergency light and sirens but the car fled. With speeds over 100 mph on I-70 and the suspect vehicle pulling away from the pursuing officer, the chase was terminated three-quarters of a mile east of Hoke Road after less than 2½ minutes, Lang said.