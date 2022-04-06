Woman indicted in fiery crash in Miamisburg

Chanel Shante Caver was issued a summons to appear April 21 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of vehicular assault and single counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business, all felony charges.

A Miamisburg police officer spotted a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix crashed and on fire around 11:50 p.m. March 4 after it had fled a traffic stop. The car’s speed was clocked at 102 mph just before the crash, according to a Miamisburg Police Department crash report.