Suspects in Takoda Collins case due in court later this month

Two people charged in a case involving the death of a 10-year-old Dayton boy they are accused of torturing and abusing will appear in court later this month after their hearing was continued Thursday.
Al-Mutahan McLean and Amanda Hinze were both due in court for their attorneys to argue why a judge should bar evidence from being used against them at trial. Instead, a motion filed by Hinze’s attorney Wednesday asked the court to postpone the hearing.
McLean, the father of Takoda Collins, who died in December, is charged with murder (proximate result) in connection to his son’s death. He is also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping, child endangering, rape of a child under 13 and felonious assault.
Hinze, who authorities say is McLean’s girlfriend, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and child endangering,
Hinze’s sister, Jennifer Ebert, already pleaded guilty in connection to the case. She has not been sentenced, according to prosecutors.
The case against McLean and Hinze has slowly made its way through the justice system this year. Court staff told the Dayton Daily News on Thursday that the two are due back in court later this month for a docket appearance, and the suppression hearing is expected to be rescheduled for November.