Suspects in Takoda Collins case due in court later this month

Al-Mutahan McLean and Amanda Hinze were both due in court for their attorneys to argue why a judge should bar evidence from being used against them at trial. Instead, a motion filed by Hinze’s attorney Wednesday asked the court to postpone the hearing.

McLean, the father of Takoda Collins, who died in December, is charged with murder (proximate result) in connection to his son’s death. He is also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping, child endangering, rape of a child under 13 and felonious assault.