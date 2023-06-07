Kentucky teen ID’d as man recovered from Madison Lakes in Trotwood

Trotwood police and fire crews responded to the lake as a water rescue and were at the scene until around 10 p.m., Trotwood Fire Department Deputy Chief Chad McInturff said.

The search was transition from a water rescue to a recovery.

Crews returned Monday morning with help from outside agencies to continue the search. Around 10:15 a.m., the found and recovered the man’s body.

Swimming is not allowed at Madison Lakes.

“This lake appears very inviting but there are ‘No Swimming’ signs posted throughout the park and surrounding the lake,” read a statement from the Trotwood Police Department. “The water is very dangerous with large amounts of vegetation and undercurrents that you cannot see from the surface.”