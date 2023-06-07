Kentucky teen ID’d as man recovered from Madison Lakes in Trotwood

A 19-year-old from Florence, Kentucky, was identified as the man who was recovered from Madison Lakes in Trotwood a day after he went underwater and didn’t resurface.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the man as Mamoudou Diallo. His cause and manner of death have not been determined yet.
Around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, a 911 caller reported a person jumped into the lake and hadn’t resurfaced, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
The caller said it had been approximately seven minutes since he was seen.
Diallo was at the Olive Road lake with friends and jumped into the water from a cliff, according to dispatch logs.
Trotwood police and fire crews responded to the lake as a water rescue and were at the scene until around 10 p.m., Trotwood Fire Department Deputy Chief Chad McInturff said.
The search was transition from a water rescue to a recovery.
Crews returned Monday morning with help from outside agencies to continue the search. Around 10:15 a.m., the found and recovered the man’s body.
Swimming is not allowed at Madison Lakes.
“This lake appears very inviting but there are ‘No Swimming’ signs posted throughout the park and surrounding the lake,” read a statement from the Trotwood Police Department. “The water is very dangerous with large amounts of vegetation and undercurrents that you cannot see from the surface.”
About the Author