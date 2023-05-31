BreakingNews
May restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 9 making moves, 7 opened, 6 closed
X

Kettering police crime survey shows rise in school safety concerns

Local News
By
22 minutes ago

KETTERING — School safety broke into the top three crime concerns for Kettering residents last year, according to recent police department survey results.

Safe schools were named as a concern by 45% of survey respondents, trailing only theft and burglary (70%), and drug problems (51%) as the crimes they worry most about, the 2022 results show.

School safety issues increased 6% since the last Kettering police survey in 2020 and replaced traffic safety among the highest concerns, while the top two remained unchanged, survey records show.

ExplorePOPULAR: Beavercreek schools picks Fairmont leader for business job

“I’m not surprised by this,” Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman said of the rise in concern about school safety. “We’re seeing what’s going on around the country in schools. It’s on everybody’s mind. And we’re aware of that.”

Kettering police’s attention to keeping schools safe was rated very good to excellent by 87% of the respondents, city documents show.

Meanwhile, 97% of survey takers said Kettering police deal with the public courteously and professionally.

One thousand paper surveys were sent to random Kettering residents seeking opinions on the KPD and the city’s dispatch center. Results were also compiled from an online survey on the police department’s website Jan. 9 to March 6 of this year, according to the city.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering Fairmont freshman faces court charge in school shooting threat

They were tabulated before criminal charges were filed recently against a Beavercreek man and a Fairmont High School freshman, both of whom are accused of making threats against Fairmont in May.

In Other News
1
93-year-old man killed in Turtlecreek Twp. house fire ID’d
2
With summer heat approaching, regional electric grid operator says it’s...
3
Our most-read stories from May: Greek Festival canceled, Dominic’s...
4
May business news in Dayton: Tuesday Morning closes, Ethan Allen may be...
5
Montgomery County ADAMHS: $3 million in grant funding to boost mobile...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top