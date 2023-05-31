Kettering police crime survey shows rise in school safety concerns

KETTERING — School safety broke into the top three crime concerns for Kettering residents last year, according to recent police department survey results.
Safe schools were named as a concern by 45% of survey respondents, trailing only theft and burglary (70%), and drug problems (51%) as the crimes they worry most about, the 2022 results show.
School safety issues increased 6% since the last Kettering police survey in 2020 and replaced traffic safety among the highest concerns, while the top two remained unchanged, survey records show.
“I’m not surprised by this,” Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman said of the rise in concern about school safety. “We’re seeing what’s going on around the country in schools. It’s on everybody’s mind. And we’re aware of that.”
Kettering police’s attention to keeping schools safe was rated very good to excellent by 87% of the respondents, city documents show.
Meanwhile, 97% of survey takers said Kettering police deal with the public courteously and professionally.
One thousand paper surveys were sent to random Kettering residents seeking opinions on the KPD and the city’s dispatch center. Results were also compiled from an online survey on the police department’s website Jan. 9 to March 6 of this year, according to the city.
They were tabulated before criminal charges were filed recently against a Beavercreek man and a Fairmont High School freshman, both of whom are accused of making threats against Fairmont in May.
About the Author