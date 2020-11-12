Takoda Collins’ case hearing postponed due to coronavirus concerns

“I was informed by the jail that Amanda Hinze is now in quarantine ... and they could not transport her,” Adkins said. “So in light of all that, we’re not going to be proceeding today.”

Hinze’s attorneys filed a motion earlier this year arguing to the court that law enforcement did not either read her Miranda rights or did not properly or fully advise her of her rights before interviewing her. The motion also says she did not voluntarily waive those rights.

“Any statements she made to police was the product of psychological pressure and coercion,” the motion reads.

The motion also says that a search of the couple’s property was done without consent or a warrant. The motion asks the court to suppress the potential evidence in the case.

Meanwhile, court documents in McLean’s case are not accessible to the public after the case was restricted by the judge. A gag order has also been issued in the cases barring attorneys from speaking with the media.

The motion to suppress hearing was originally scheduled for March, it was then rescheduled for September and then again for Thursday.

The latest postponement is another example of the impact the pandemic has had on the local justice system. Several Montgomery County jury trials have been postponed until next year after defense teams brought up coronavirus concerns. Coronavirus precautions like mandatory masks and social distancing requirements have also been implemented in the courthouse.