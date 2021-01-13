Teen found in Dayton alley: Police investigating circumstances of death

Police continue to investigate what led to a Darke County teenager being found in a Dayton alley last month and later dying.
Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall said in a statement that Dayton Police are looking into the death of Cole Allen, a 17-year-old from Gettysburg.
“The Dayton Police Department is continuing the investigation into the death of Cole Allen. We are working closely with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to learn the circumstances that led to Mr. Allen’s death. Upon completion of this investigation, we will confer with prosecutors if warranted,” Hall said.
A Dayton police report says that on Dec. 21, multiple crews responded to the area for “a person down” around 8 p.m.
The coroner’s office said that Allen, the Darke County teen, died at Miami Valley Hospital on Dec. 26.
It took authorities a few weeks before they were able to identify Allen. On Monday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said in a release that it needed the public’s help. They described Allen at the time as a younger white male with a cross and a broken heart tattoo on and near his fingers.
The press release said that Allen died after “an incident” in the alley behind 146 S. Irwin Street.
The coroner said on Tuesday that with the public’s help, they were able to identify Allen.
More information about the case has not been released.