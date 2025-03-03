Breaking: Large restrooms, locker rooms at Wright State now gender specific due to new Ohio law

Third person charged in Dayton stabbing, fight sentenced to jail

Crime & Law
37 minutes ago
The third person charged in a stabbing and fight that injured two people last October in Dayton has been sentenced to jail.

Nathan Harber, 20, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Gerald Parker Jr. to 180 days in the Montgomery County Jail, with credit for 123 days spent in custody already.

According to court documents, the jail time was imposed as a condition of Harber’s probation, which will be terminated when he is released.

Pictured from left to right, Nathan Kyle Harber, Dae'toine Amaontaey Jamar Shells and Tavion'te Nel'shon Howard. Photos courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Harber was charged along with Dae’toine Amaontaey Jamar Shells, 19, and Tavion’te Nel’shon Howard, 24, in the fight Oct. 28, 2024 on Delaware Avenue.

According to Dayton Municipal Court records, responding police found that a man had been stabbed multiple times and a 14-year-old had been punched and kicked unconscious.

Bullet casings at the scene indicated that at least two guns had been fired, though police confirmed nobody had been shot.

Shells was granted intervention in lieu of conviction for one count of carrying concealed weapons. As a result, he will be supervised by the Montgomery County Probation Services Department for one to five years.

Howard pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability and was sentenced to up to five years of probation, according to court records.

