Tip from Snapchat results in child porn indictment in Miamisburg

A Miamisburg man was indicted on more than a dozen child pornography charges after a report from Snapchat prompted an investigation.
Police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force after Snapchat made the report, said Miamisburg police Detective Sgt. Jeff Muncy.
A grand jury indicted Tyler S. Seibert, 19, on one count of pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor (create material) and 13 counts of pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor (solicit-possess matter), according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
A summons was issued for Seibert to appear in court on April 7.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
In Other News
1
Shooting prompts SWAT standoff in Riverside; 2 arrested on warrants
2
Local law enforcement, children build relationships during camp
3
Dayton man jailed on sex charges involving teen girl
4
Trial for former Trenton police officer accused of child sex crimes...
5
Woman sentenced to maximum for trafficking drugs from Dayton to West...
About the Author