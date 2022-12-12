Tipp City man sentenced to at least 3 years in child porn investigation

His lawyers said Allore was addicted to pornography and wanted help. They asked the judge to consider probation and inpatient treatment.

Allore apologized for his actions on Monday, adding, “I am hoping I can receive help … I can be a better person.”

Judge Jeannine Pratt said Allore had no prior criminal convictions but noted a “previous incident” in 2020 in Montgomery County when Allore allegedly showed an improper image to a child. No criminal charges were filed at that time.

Pratt said there are those who produce pornography, those who share it and people such as Allore who view it.

“You are producing an ongoing market for child exploitation,” she said.

He was sentenced to a minimum of three years and up to four- and-a-half years on each of the charges with the sentences to run at the same time. Allore was designated a Tier II sex offender. The designation will require him to register his address every 180 days for 25 years following prison release.