Trenton man in multi-county pursuit, crash into CSX train and standoff in Miamisburg indicted

Brown was wanted in connection to a Middletown Division of Police investigation, and the search for him began early Aug. 16 after the Chevrolet Silverado, which had been reported stolen to the Hamilton Police Department, was found at a hotel on Miller Lane in Butler Twp. Brown came out of the hotel and Middletown police tried to detain him for questioning but he fled in the pickup truck, police said.

He was spotted again about two hours later on Interstate 75 south in Franklin, and when officers tried to stop him he fled again.

Miamisburg cruiser camera footage picked up the chase already in progress the afternoon of Aug. 16, showing a heavily damaged pickup leaning far to one side as it was followed by several cruisers from different jurisdictions until it stops at the bridge over the Great Miami River in Miamisburg.

Body camera footage showed law enforcement set up a line of cruisers behind the stricken pickup, and an officer called out to Brown over a loudspeaker, repeatedly telling him to put both hands out of the window. Eventually, Brown is seen putting out one hand and another officer said that Brown was holding a gun in his other hand.

Shortly after an officer asked whether anyone had notified CSX Railroad — which has tracks across the road on the far end of the bridge — a train whistle sounds, followed by the sound of squealing rubber. The officer ran back to the front as Brown drove the heavily damaged pickup truck across the bridge and crashed into the side of the passing train.

“The pursuit came to an end on West Linden Avenue near North Riverview Avenue in Miamisburg when the suspect drove into the side of a southbound train. The impact pushed the truck off the south side of the roadway, where a standoff and negotiations lasted for several hours,” a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol read.

Police footage shows a SWAT team use a ram to open the driver’s door of the pickup. Brown got out and stumbled into the brush. Law enforcement ordered him to crawl to them, and when he did not they sent a K-9 to bring Brown to the ground.

The railroad crossing arm, flashing lights and other items at the CSX crossing were damaged during the crash. A portion of Linden Avenue, including the bridge, was closed for about a week while CSX to made repairs.

Brown is held on $250,000 bail in the Warren County Jail.