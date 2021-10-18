dayton-daily-news logo
Trial moved to next year for man accused in Warren County police shootout

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
45 minutes ago

A man charged with multiple felonies for allegedly trying to kill police officers in an August 2020 shootout was scheduled to go to trial this month in Warren County, but the trial was moved to next year.

Officer Dennis Jordan of the Middletown Division of Police and Christopher J. Hubbard were shot shortly before 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2020, after a pursuit that began in the area of 18th Avenue in Middletown and ended in the 2600 block of Mason-Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp.

Hubbard, 36, was indicted Dec. 21 by a Warren County grand jury for attempted murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting Jordan; attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting at Butler County Sheriff’s deputy Mike Barger; and attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting at Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Brett Lee. The charges also contain gun specifications that add to a sentence if Hubbard is found guilty.

Earlier this month, Hubbard was found competent to stand trial following a psychological evaluation. Hubbard’s trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 25 but has been moved to April 4. The defense requested additional time for their expert to review the evidence.

An investigation of the incident by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation indicated Hubbard shot first, striking Jordan, and eight officers returned fire. Hubbard was hit between 10 and 13 times. Video evidence made the sequence of events clear, according to prosecutors.

Hubbard, who was sent back in prison shortly after the incident, is now being held in the Warren County Jail on $1 million bond. He made a request in June to have his bond reduced, which was denied by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe.

Jordan was shot in the arm, finger and right leg. He was released from the hospital a day later and returned to duty.

Lauren Pack
