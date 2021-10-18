Trial moved to next year for man accused in Warren County police shootout

An investigation of the incident by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation indicated Hubbard shot first, striking Jordan, and eight officers returned fire. Hubbard was hit between 10 and 13 times. Video evidence made the sequence of events clear, according to prosecutors.

Caption Christopher Hubbard WARREN COUNTY JAIL

Hubbard, who was sent back in prison shortly after the incident, is now being held in the Warren County Jail on $1 million bond. He made a request in June to have his bond reduced, which was denied by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe.

Caption A Middletown police officer was shot after a pursuit that began in Fairfield on Aug. 31, 2020, ended in a crash and shots fired on Mason- Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County. The officer shot was identified as Dennis Jordan, who was shot in the arm and finger, according to a city of Middletown spokeswoman. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Jordan was shot in the arm, finger and right leg. He was released from the hospital a day later and returned to duty.