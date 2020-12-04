‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ men jailed in deadly shooting

Michael “Sauceyy” Allen, 24, and Re’al Streety, 21, were booked Thursday into the Montgomery County Jail on warrants for murder, felonious assault and weapons charges.

The victim, 26-year-old Devin Wilson of Dayton, was found dead inside a vehicle facing the wrong way on Shiloh Springs Road after deputies received a report around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 7 of several rounds of gunfire in the area, according to deputies.