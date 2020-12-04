X

‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ men jailed in deadly shooting

Michael David Allen, left, and Re'al Streety, right
Credit: Montgomery County Jail

By Jen Balduf

Two men Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck called “armed and extremely dangerous” are now in custody in connection to a November deadly shooting in Harrison Twp.

Michael “Sauceyy” Allen, 24, and Re’al Streety, 21, were booked Thursday into the Montgomery County Jail on warrants for murder, felonious assault and weapons charges.

The victim, 26-year-old Devin Wilson of Dayton, was found dead inside a vehicle facing the wrong way on Shiloh Springs Road after deputies received a report around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 7 of several rounds of gunfire in the area, according to deputies.

Streck issued a public plea Nov. 13 for help finding the two men.

“Streety and Allen are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous. Dozens of rounds from multiple weapons were fired indiscriminately from a moving vehicle during the attack on Wilson,” the sheriff said.

