Records: Vehicle shot 20 times in deadly Harrison Twp. chase

An investigation determined that Allen and Streety were in a vehicle pursuing another vehicle with Wilson and a second person inside and shooting at it. Allen was identified as the driver and Streety as the shooter, according to court records.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help finding the two suspects.

“Streety and Allen are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous. Dozens of rounds from multiple weapons were fired indiscriminately from a moving vehicle during the attack on Wilson,” Sheriff Rob Streck said.

Anyone aware of Streety or Allen’s location should call Detective Bryan Shiverdecker at 937-225-4665. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).