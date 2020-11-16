Records: Vehicle shot 20 times in deadly Harrison Twp. chase

Two men are charged in a chase that ended in man’s death and a vehicle being shot more than 20 times, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.
Michael Allen, 24, and Re’al Streety, 21, are facing multiple counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, in the death of Devin Wilson.
Streety was also charged with having weapons under disability due to a previous conviction in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
On Nov. 7, Wilson was found dead in a vehicle facing the wrong way on Shiloh Springs Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
He had been shot in the head and his vehicle was shot more than 20 times, read a court affidavit.
An investigation determined that Allen and Streety were in a vehicle pursuing another vehicle with Wilson and a second person inside and shooting at it. Allen was identified as the driver and Streety as the shooter, according to court records.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help finding the two suspects.
“Streety and Allen are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous. Dozens of rounds from multiple weapons were fired indiscriminately from a moving vehicle during the attack on Wilson,” Sheriff Rob Streck said.
Anyone aware of Streety or Allen’s location should call Detective Bryan Shiverdecker at 937-225-4665. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).