Troopers: 90% of speeders cited were more than 20 mph over limit

The majority of speeders cited during a traffic enforcement tack were driving more than 20 mph over the limit.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police Department focused on crash-causing behaviors for the service initiative between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 35 and Interstate 75 in Dayton.
There were 51 traffic stops, which led to six arrests.
Of the 50 speeding citations issued, 45, or 90%, were for 20 mph or more over the speed limit.
Two vehicles were observed racing on U.S. 35 by an Ohio State Highway Patrol pilot. One vehicle was traveling 141 mph and the other vehicle was traveling 134 mph. Dayton police initiated a traffic stop on both vehicles but one fled and crashed at the exit to Perry Street, where the driver was taken into custody. Additional charges for possession of a firearm, possession of illegal drugs, failure to comply and OVI are pending.
One vehicle fled from Dayton police officers who initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 35. The vehicle and driver were found later and the driver was taken into custody.
Also, the OSHP had two OVI arrests for drug use and a felony drug possession arrest.
Other enforcement activity included one seat belt citation; eight no driver’s license charges; 17 driving under suspension charges; nine warnings issued; and seven equipment violations.
