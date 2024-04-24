Trotwood man charged in attack, sexual assault at Vandalia hotel

A Trotwood man indicted Monday is accused of seriously injuring a woman in an assault reported earlier this month at a Vandalia hotel.

William Clarence Smith II, 48, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of kidnapping, two counts of rape and one count each of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, abduction and domestic violence, all felony charges.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Smith is accused of attacking his longtime girlfriend April 10 and April 11 at the Knights Inn Dayton at 7575 Poe Ave. in Vandalia.

An affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court stated that Smith “struck his girlfriend of eight years with whom [he] resided … several times causing severe injuries to her face.”

Smith is held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

