Trotwood police searching for missing 1-year-old boy

Trotwood police are searching for Cannon Harris-Brown after the 1-year-old's non-custodial father reportedly did not return the boy following a visit. Photo courtesy Trotwood Police Department.

Local News
By
17 minutes ago

Trotwood police are asking for the community’s help locating a 1-year-old boy.

Cannon Harris-Brown was last known to be with his non-custodial father, Ceasar Brown, according to police. Brown reportedly took the boy for a one-hour visit on June 28 and has not returned Harris-Brown.

Body cameras show domestic dispute hours before mother, daughter killed in Dayton
Ceasar Brown. Photo courtesy Trotwood Police Department.

Brown provided false information as his residence and the location of the boy, according to police.

Harris-Brown is approximately 2′8″ tall and weighs 28 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange onesie and black tennis shoes.

Brown has a warrant for his arrest and is wanted by the police, according to Trotwood police.

Anyone with information on Harrison-Brown or Brown’s location should call Detective Natalie Watson at 937-854-7238 or the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

