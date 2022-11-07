BreakingNews
UD investigating ‘potential’ threat, 1 in custody
Crime & Law
By
22 minutes ago

One person is in custody after the University of Dayton Public Safety found a potential threat posted on social media Monday.

The person in custody is believed to the source of the post, according to a message from the university.

Details on the threat and its credibility are not available at this time.

In a message sent to the UD community earlier Monday, the university said public safety personnel “discovered a potential threat to campus posted on social media today. They are taking appropriate measures to investigate, including reaching out to other law enforcement partners for assistance.”

The university encouraged anyone to call UD Public Safety at 937-229-2121 or 911 if they witness any suspicious activity.

We will update this story as we learn more

