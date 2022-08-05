US Marshals arrest Wisconsin homicide suspect in Dayton

A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested Thursday in Dayton.
The U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested 27-year-old Aquille Lowe at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue, according to a release.
“Lowe had been on the run since a State of Wisconsin Circuit Court in Dane County issued an arrest warrant on July 29,” the release stated.
Lowe is in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting a court hearing.
SOFAST is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the Dayton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Division, Franklin Police Division, Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Perry Twp. Police Department, Springboro Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, West Carrollton Police Department and the Xenia Police Division.
