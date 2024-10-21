Vandalia man accused of having child sexual abuse material on Google cloud

A Vandalia man is facing charges after he allegedly had child sexual abuse material on his Google cloud.
Connor T. McDowell, 27, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on three charges of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all felonies.
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Vandalia Police began investigating McDowell based on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that he had child sexual abuse material on his cloud.
Police served a search warrant and found multiple images and videos of minors, none of whom are believed to be local children, the prosecutor’s office said.
McDowell was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing, but is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 5, according to court documents.
