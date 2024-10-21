Breaking: Man charged after contractor shot in the face in Miami Twp

Vandalia man accused of having child sexual abuse material on Google cloud

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
18 minutes ago
X

A Vandalia man is facing charges after he allegedly had child sexual abuse material on his Google cloud.

Connor T. McDowell, 27, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on three charges of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all felonies.

Explore3 men indicted for murder of man who dies after hit-and-run outside Riverside poker room

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Vandalia Police began investigating McDowell based on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that he had child sexual abuse material on his cloud.

Police served a search warrant and found multiple images and videos of minors, none of whom are believed to be local children, the prosecutor’s office said.

McDowell was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing, but is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 5, according to court documents.

In Other News
1
3 men indicted for murder of man who dies after hit-and-run outside...
2
Pair accused of trying to rob TV cameraman, hitting him with cane in...
3
Police shoot, kill man at Dayton home after responding to mental health...
4
Reports: Man wanted in death case rammed police vehicle, fled into...
5
4th execution reprieve granted for death row inmate who killed Warren...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.