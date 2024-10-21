Vandalia man accused of having child sexual abuse material on Google cloud

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Vandalia Police began investigating McDowell based on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that he had child sexual abuse material on his cloud.

Police served a search warrant and found multiple images and videos of minors, none of whom are believed to be local children, the prosecutor’s office said.

McDowell was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing, but is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 5, according to court documents.