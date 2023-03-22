X

Vandalia man indicted of distributing fentanyl near elementary school

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A Vandalia man was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.

Jason Glanton, 34, was indicted for allegedly possessing and distributing fentanyl and owning a firearm in furtherance of the drug offense, according to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker.

Glanton is accused of distributing fentanyl within 1,000 feet of Helke Elementary School on Randler Avenue.

According to the release, law enforcement seized nine firearms and $21,000 from Glanton.

