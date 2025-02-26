Vandals douse slides, swings with motor oil at Springboro park

If the slides and turf can’t be appropriately cleaned and repaired, the city said these areas of the playground will need to be closed for replacement.

“First nice weekend of 2025 and vandals poured motor oil down three slides and targeted two of our temporary restroom units, creating a hazardous situation for children and causing damage to our facilities,” the city posted on social media.

Photos posted by the city showed nearly a dozen empty containers of motor oil left by the vandals.

The city just removed security cameras during demolition for the new restroom facility and is urging residents to report any unusual activity at the park around the playground or portable restroom areas to the Springboro Police Department at 937-748-0611.