Vandals douse slides, swings with motor oil at Springboro park

City asks residents to report any suspicious activity.
Vandals pour motor oil down slides and douse swings and play areas at North Park in Springboro over the weekend, city officials announced Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. Residents are urged to report suspicious activity. CONTRIBUTED

Vandals poured motor oil down slides and doused swings and play areas over the weekend at North Park in Springboro.

Crews have been working since Monday to clean three slides and swings at the new and smaller playgrounds at the 39-acre park at 195 Tamarack Trail, where many play areas are cordoned off.

If the slides and turf can’t be appropriately cleaned and repaired, the city said these areas of the playground will need to be closed for replacement.

“First nice weekend of 2025 and vandals poured motor oil down three slides and targeted two of our temporary restroom units, creating a hazardous situation for children and causing damage to our facilities,” the city posted on social media.

Photos posted by the city showed nearly a dozen empty containers of motor oil left by the vandals.

The city just removed security cameras during demolition for the new restroom facility and is urging residents to report any unusual activity at the park around the playground or portable restroom areas to the Springboro Police Department at 937-748-0611.

