Warren County truck driver charged with rape of girl in 2019

The OSHP worked with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for a potential DNA match but were unsuccessful. A cross reference of familial DNA only produced distant relatives. Investigators reached out to those individuals, but ultimately unable to narrow down their search, the release stated.

Investigators in early 2022 used electronic data analysis for the location, date and time frame of the assault and issued search warrants that led them to Abshukurov as a suspect. He was identified by his accuser in a photo lineup, according to troopers.

Abshukurov was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Warren County Jail. He later was transferred to the Mahoning County Jail in Youngstown, where he has been held since Friday.