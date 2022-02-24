Water rescue crews called for Darke County suspects hiding in floodwaters

A K-9 team of Oakley and his handler deputy Jamie Joseph were called to track Jay and Peter. The track led deputies through a thickly wooded area under high water from Greenville Creek floodwaters where the men had submerged themselves in high water for an extended period in an apparent attempt to hide from deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies requested swift-water rescue crews from Gettysburg, Bradford and Covington fire departments to help bring the suspects out of the flooded area. Watercraft were used to rescue the suspects, deputies and K-9 team.

Both men were taken to Wayne Health in Greenville to be evaluated before they were booked into the Darke County Jail on suspicion of theft and two counts of criminal trespass.

Neither man was listed on Wednesday as a Darke County Jail inmate.