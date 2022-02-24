Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Water rescue crews called for Darke County suspects hiding in floodwaters

Darke County Sheriff's K-9 team Oakley and handler deputy Jamie Joseph tracked two suspects into a thickly wooded area with high water on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Credit: Darke County Sheriff's Office

caption arrowCaption
Darke County Sheriff's K-9 team Oakley and handler deputy Jamie Joseph tracked two suspects into a thickly wooded area with high water on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Credit: Darke County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Darke County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
34 minutes ago
A K-9 track led deputies to a wooded, flooded area.

It took a K-9 track and swift-water rescue on Tuesday afternoon to bring two suspects and deputies out of a thickly wooded area with high water from the nearby Greenville Creek. in Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress around 1:05 p.m. in the 8900 block of Gettysburg Southeastern Road after a man reported seeing two men steal a generator from his neighbor’s property and load it onto a trailer.

Explore9-year-old faces expulsion after loaded gun found in Kettering school locker

The witness followed the suspects — later identified as Beau Allen Jay, 42, of Bradford, and Randy Peter, 50, of Piqua — and relayed a description and location information to the sheriff’s office before losing sight of the suspects’ vehicle.

The suspects dumped the trailer and stolen generator in the area of Hogpath Road and state Route 49, and a deputy later spotted the suspects’ vehicle on Arcanum Bears Mill Road near Spidel Road. The vehicle took off at high speed and the deputy eventually lost sight of it, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies continued to search for the vehicle, the witness saw it parked behind a barn in the 6200 block of Hartzell Road, where deputies found it abandoned.

A K-9 team of Oakley and his handler deputy Jamie Joseph were called to track Jay and Peter. The track led deputies through a thickly wooded area under high water from Greenville Creek floodwaters where the men had submerged themselves in high water for an extended period in an apparent attempt to hide from deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Explore11 Wright Patterson officers sue Air Force over vaccine exemption denials

Deputies requested swift-water rescue crews from Gettysburg, Bradford and Covington fire departments to help bring the suspects out of the flooded area. Watercraft were used to rescue the suspects, deputies and K-9 team.

Both men were taken to Wayne Health in Greenville to be evaluated before they were booked into the Darke County Jail on suspicion of theft and two counts of criminal trespass.

Neither man was listed on Wednesday as a Darke County Jail inmate.

In Other News
1
Trotwood man accused of firing shotgun at ex, her friends
2
Man sentenced to maximum for strangling Dayton woman to death
3
Man in custody after ramming 3 police cruisers in Dayton
4
NEW DETAILS: Deputy hit by car ID’d; suspect shot twice in arm
5
Man sentenced in break-ins of Dayton-area drug dealers’ homes

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top