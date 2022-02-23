JUST IN: Kettering schools will make statement on loaded gun incident

Meek said police were immediately called and removed the gun from the locker. District spokeswoman Kari Basson said that the gun was loaded.

“While we are not aware that there was any threat or danger to students or staff during the school day today, we do take this very seriously and will be working with the Kettering Police Department on how this incident will be handled,” the principal said in the message.

JFK, like all of Kettering’s elementary schools, serves students up through fifth grade.

Separate Kettering gun case

Meanwhile, a previous Kettering schools gun case that county Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. called a “serious threat” was scheduled to be heard Wednesday, according to court records.

That case involves a Van Buren Middle School eighth-grader who was 13 when Kettering police said he made a statement to other students Dec. 16 that he was “going to be the future shooter” at the school, KPD records show.

Heck said the male student — now 14 — faces a felony inducing panic count. But records filed Jan. 26 in juvenile court did not state a specific charge.

Earlier this year, two Centerville High School students facing felonies after a gun incident on campus admitted to the crimes, court records show.

The Centerville admissions came from a 15-year-old female charged with making a terroristic threat and a 16-year-old male facing one count of conveyance of deadly weapon in a school safety zone, according to court documents.

That incident occurred Dec. 3, authorities said.