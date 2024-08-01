West Carrollton man pleads guilty to having child sexual abuse material

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A West Carrollton man faces more than a year in prison in a case involving child sexual abuse material.

Keith Seiller, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. He faces up to 1½ years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 30 by Judge Mary Wiseman.

The case against Seiller was investigated by the West Carrollton Police Department after police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Seiller’s Instagram account had alleged child pornographic material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Seiller is free on a $15,000 bond.

In Other News
1
2 Franklin men face sex crimes involving multiple children younger than...
2
California teen will pay restitution, gets probation for defrauding...
3
Montgomery County judge, clerk of courts indicted; Dems call for them...
4
Teens get up to life in prison in deadly shooting of Lyft driver in...
5
High-profile case of Beavercreek Lyft driver killed during robbery...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top