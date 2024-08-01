West Carrollton man pleads guilty to having child sexual abuse material

A West Carrollton man faces more than a year in prison in a case involving child sexual abuse material.
Keith Seiller, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. He faces up to 1½ years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 30 by Judge Mary Wiseman.
The case against Seiller was investigated by the West Carrollton Police Department after police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Seiller’s Instagram account had alleged child pornographic material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Seiller is free on a $15,000 bond.
In Other News
1
2 Franklin men face sex crimes involving multiple children younger than...
2
California teen will pay restitution, gets probation for defrauding...
3
Montgomery County judge, clerk of courts indicted; Dems call for them...
4
Teens get up to life in prison in deadly shooting of Lyft driver in...
5
High-profile case of Beavercreek Lyft driver killed during robbery...
About the Author