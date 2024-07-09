West Chester woman indicted in Dayton swatting case

Swatting is the act of making a prank call to emergency services in order to bring a large police response to a particular address.

Whiters made three calls to 911 on June 8, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The first reported that a person had a gun and assaulted her and would shoot law enforcement. The second call said the shooter would shoot any responding officers, and the third call said the shooter and killed everyone in the house, the prosecutor’s office said.

The case was investigated by the Dayton Police Department.

Whiters is not in custody and a warrant was issued for her arrest.