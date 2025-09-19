Woman accused in crash that killed Butler County woman pleads guilty

Pierce will face fines of up to $42,150, court documents said. She could also face from two to 12 years in prison for the homicide charge, as well as up to six months of local incarceration for each of the OVI charges.

Her driver’s license will be permanently revoked, documents said.

Pierce is currently in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 29.

She was charged after a head-on crash Aug. 25, 2024 on Ohio 4. According to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report, Pierce was driving a 2014 Mercedes Benz CLA northeast in the 7400 black of Ohio 4 when the car went off the right side of the road. She then drove back onto the road, crossed the center line and crashed into a 2012 Cadillac SRX before going back off the right side of the road.

According to the report, Matthews tried to dodge the Mercedes, but the vehicles’ front left corners collided, dealing disabling damage to both.

Matthews was not wearing a seat belt, the report said. Medics took her to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She was a graduate of Carlisle High School class of 1980, and was a registered nurse with Kettering Health Network for 16 years, according to her obituary.

An investigation of the crash found that Pierce was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.