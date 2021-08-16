dayton-daily-news logo
Woman accused of cutting off man’s fingertip in Dayton stabbing indicted

Brittney A. Thornton
Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
30 minutes ago

A 34-year-old Dayton indicted Monday is accused of stabbing a man and cutting off his fingertip earlier this month after he asked whether she was OK.

Brittney A. Thornton is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

She is accused of attacking a 57-year-old Dayton man with a knife around 6:40 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority, 4 S. Main St., after he touched her shoe and asked whether she was OK, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Thornton walked over to where Morris was standing, pulled a lockblade folding knife out of her pocket and began to attack him with it, the document stated.

The victim suffered the loss of a fingertip, numerous cuts to his hands and stab wounds to his face and head before he took the knife from Thornton and ran away, according to the affidavit.

The victim walked to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Thornton remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where she has been held since her Aug 6 arrest, jail records show.

