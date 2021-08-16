Woman accused of cutting off man’s fingertip in Dayton stabbing indicted

Brittney A. Thornton is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

She is accused of attacking a 57-year-old Dayton man with a knife around 6:40 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority, 4 S. Main St., after he touched her shoe and asked whether she was OK, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.