Columbus woman pleads guilty to hitting Montgomery County deputy with stolen car

Deputies were called around 8 p.m. Feb. 22 to North Dixie Drive and Stop 8 Road in Harrison Twp. on a report of a stolen vehicle. Deputy Michael Profitt initiated a traffic stop after he spotted the vehicle. He got out of his cruiser and walked toward the car when Frazier put it in reverse and struck him before speeding off, Sheriff Rob Streck said previously.

Profitt, 25, was hit with enough force that his radio was lodged in the sedan’s windshield. He did not break any bones but suffered multiple lacerations and abrasions, the sheriff said.