Woman accused of slashing man’s coat, stealing pickup outside Belmont Market

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
45 minutes ago

A 31-year-old Dayton woman is accused of slashing a man’s coat earlier this month when he tried to stop her from stealing his pickup truck outside the Belmont Market.

Cassandra Nicole Huff was arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of aggravated robbery and one count each of failure to comply with an order of a police officer, grand theft motor vehicle and receiving stolen property - motor vehicle.

Dayton police were called Jan. 12 to the Belmont Market at 344 Watervliet Ave. on a report of an armed robbery.

A man said a woman he did not know took his 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck, and that when he tried to stop her she used a knife to slash his left arm. His jacket was cut several times but it did not go through to his skin, according to an affidavit.

The woman was described as wearing glasses, a toboggan and a long coat with fur trim on the hood. Also, store surveillance video showed she had a purple tote bag.

A Dayton police officer spotted the truck on Monday and tried to pull it over, but Huff ignored the officer’s emergency lights and sirens. She fled at high speed and drove through red lights and crashed into another vehicle stopped in the road before she was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, the affidavit stated.

Inside the truck police reported finding a pair of glasses, toboggan, a dark coat with fur trim, a purple tote bag and a black-handled razor knife.

Huff is held on $25,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. She is next due in court Feb. 3 for a preliminary hearing.

