Woman dies after being hit by SUV in Riverside; Police seek public’s help
Crime & Law
By
21 minutes ago

Riverside police are asking for the public’s help after a woman died after an SUV hit her early Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made in this incident at this time.

The crash took place in the 500 block of Beatrice Drive between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Police identified the woman as 26-year-old Kristen Cannon, of Dayton.

“Our detectives are investigating every possible angle as to how and why this occurred,” Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said. “We are asking for the public’s assistance regarding this investigation.”

Police are looking for a dark SUV that was traveling on Beatrice Drive between Brandt Pike and Harshman Road.

“This vehicle struck the victim and left the scene,” Sturgeon said. “From our investigation it appears the victim was already struck prior to this SUV running over her.”

Anyone with information should call Riverside police at 937-233-1801 or police dispatch at 937-233-2080 or email police@riversideoh.gov.

