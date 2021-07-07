Woman during sentencing thanks mother of convicted murderer for turning her son in

Explore Judge OKs forced medication on hotel murder defendant found incompetent

McLendon was accused in the March 2018 robbery where Day, a Fairborn Hampton Inn employee, was shot and killed.

Day was a 2007 graduate of Tecumseh High School and a part-time photographer. His social media page said he worked with families “to capture special moments.”

Another man, Tavion Garrett, 27, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated robbery in Greene County Common Pleas Court in connection to the case. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

McLendon declined to speak during the sentencing Wednesday afternoon.

Day’s family did speak during the hearing and said he was a loving man whose death has made a tremendous impact on their life. His wife wrote a letter that was read in court telling the judge Day had a young daughter.

“I can’t imagine being her age and telling her friends why she doesn’t have a dad,” the letter said. “I don’t know what to say to my daughter when she is sad and asks questions. All I can do is hold her and talk about how much we miss and love her dad.”

Day’s mother said she was thankful for the plea deal and the end of the case so that her family can heal. She also thanked McLendon’s family.

“One thing I would like to say is thank you to your mother and sister. Turning you in had to be hard, I am not sure what I would have done and would like to think I would have done the same thing. It was very brave of them.”

Day’s brother said that Day was his best friend and didn’t deserve to die.

“...I found out the truth about you murdering my brother like a dog, pulling the trigger on a person who was looking away from you. Shooting someone that you couldn’t even look in the eyes is the definition of a coward. You never gave my brother a chance despite him doing exactly what you told him to do.”

He said he hopes McLendon never finds forgiveness.

“I personally hope you have dreams about what you did to my brother every night and every day you wake up. you think about the innocent man you gunned down ... Andy deserved so much better than this. None of this should have happened.”