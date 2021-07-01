Woman indicted for murder accused of stabbing Riverside man with pair of scissors

Sarah M. Bierma, 38, is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.

Bierma is accused of killing 60-year-old Kendall Combs, who appeared to have been stabbed to death with a pair of scissors, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.