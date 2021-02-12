Woman sentenced in robbery, kidnapping of 85-year-old Miamisburg man

A woman was sentenced to 25 to 30.5 years in prison in connection to the burglary, robbery and kidnapping of an 85-year-old man who was forced into his trunk and left at a waste facility.
Jessica Boomershine, 43, was sentenced Friday morning in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Her co-defendant, Billy Joe Farra, was previously convicted at trial and was sentenced to serve 55 to 60 years behind bars,
Authorities said Boomershine met the victim at a local casino and on Jan. 15, 2020, she and Farra broke into the victim’s home and took his firearm.
“After firing a round in the bedroom of the victim, the pair kidnapped the victim and took the victim’s vehicle,” prosecutors said in a release announcing the sentence. “The elderly victim was assaulted and, at gunpoint, was forced to give up his ATM pin. The defendants drove to an ATM and took funds from the victim’s account.”
The man was then put into the trunk of his car and left at the Rumpke waste facility on East Monument Avenue. He was able to locate and pull the emergency release inside the trunk and was found by employees there.
The pair was arrested shortly after. While Boomershine was in a holding area in the jail, she attempted to escape through the ceiling. She was pulled from the ceiling and fell. Prosecutors said she was not injured, but the ceiling had significant damage.
Boomershine pleaded guilty to counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, kidnapping, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, misuse of a credit car, escape and vandalism. Her attorney, Kyle Lenne, previously released a statement to the Dayton Daily News:
“This was a negotiated plea which substantially reduces Ms. Boomershine’s exposure and guarantees she will be able to be released in the future and return to her family,” he said.