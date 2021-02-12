Woman sentenced in robbery, kidnapping of 85-year-old Miamisburg man

The pair was arrested shortly after. While Boomershine was in a holding area in the jail, she attempted to escape through the ceiling. She was pulled from the ceiling and fell. Prosecutors said she was not injured, but the ceiling had significant damage.

Boomershine pleaded guilty to counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, kidnapping, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, misuse of a credit car, escape and vandalism. Her attorney, Kyle Lenne, previously released a statement to the Dayton Daily News:

“This was a negotiated plea which substantially reduces Ms. Boomershine’s exposure and guarantees she will be able to be released in the future and return to her family,” he said.