Man sentenced to 55-60 years in robbery, kidnapping of 85-year-old man

Billy Joe Farra, 35, was convicted of two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, one count of grand theft of firearm and one count misuse of a credit card by a judge following a bench trial, according the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Farra is accused of breaking into the victim’s Miamisburg home on Jan. 15 with Jessica Boomershine, who is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 16 in the case.