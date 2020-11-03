Man sentenced to 55-60 years in robbery, kidnapping of 85-year-old man

A man found guilty in the robbery and kidnapping of an 85-year-old man left inside of the trunk of his car at a trash facility in Dayton was sentenced to 55 to 60.5 years in prison.
Billy Joe Farra, 35, was convicted of two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, one count of grand theft of firearm and one count misuse of a credit card by a judge following a bench trial, according the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Farra is accused of breaking into the victim’s Miamisburg home on Jan. 15 with Jessica Boomershine, who is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 16 in the case.
They reportedly fired around in the man’s bedroom before kidnapping him and taking his vehicle.
The victim was assaulted and forced to share his ATM PIN at gunpoint. Farra and Boomershine bound the man and put him in the trunk of his car before it was abandoned at Rumpke Waste & Recycling Facility in Dayton, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The man was able to pull the emergency release inside the trunk and went to the waste facility, where he was found by workers.
The victim identified one of the defendants as someone he had met at a casino. Detective then found Farra and Boomershine and took them into custody.