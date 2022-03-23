dayton-daily-news logo
Woman sentenced to maximum for trafficking drugs from Dayton to West Virginia

Telicia J. McClelland

Telicia J. McClelland

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

A West Virginia woman was sentenced in Gallia County, Ohio to the maximum allowable sentence after she was accused of trafficking methamphetamine from Dayton to Charleston, West Virginia.

Telicia J. McClelland, 32, of Charleston, was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years and a maximum of 16.5 years on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, according to the Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren.

In an announcement on social media, Holdren said that McClelland was stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on May 5, 2021 for traffic violations.

Troopers said that they smelled marijuana and saw bits of it in the center cup holder and on the floor of the vehicle, which led to a search of the vehicle.

According to Holdren, the search found a loaded 9 mm pistol and 894.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

