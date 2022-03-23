Woman sentenced to maximum for trafficking drugs from Dayton to West Virginia

Telicia J. McClelland, 32, of Charleston, was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years and a maximum of 16.5 years on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, according to the Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren.

In an announcement on social media, Holdren said that McClelland was stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on May 5, 2021 for traffic violations.