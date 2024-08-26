Woman stabbed in Preble County domestic assault critically injured, sheriff says

A man who also lives at the house was detained and later taken into custody.

Deputies remained on scene collecting evidence for a couple hours, the sheriff said.

The Preble County Prosecutor’s Office will review the investigation for the filing of formal charges.

The sheriff’s office, Gratis Police Department and Gratis EMS responded to the scene.

A 911 caller who said he lives in Eaton told a dispatcher that his daughter told him to call 911, that the man she lives with was on drugs and beating her, according to dispatch records.