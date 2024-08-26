Woman stabbed in Preble County domestic assault critically injured, sheriff says

BreakingNews
Crime & Law
By
Aug 26, 2024
X

First responders found a woman who had been stabbed during a Monday morning domestic assault in the driveway of a house in Gratis, Preble County.

The 45-year-old woman was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with critical injuries, said Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson in a statement released from his office.

A man who also lives at the house was detained and later taken into custody.

Deputies remained on scene collecting evidence for a couple hours, the sheriff said.

The Preble County Prosecutor’s Office will review the investigation for the filing of formal charges.

The sheriff’s office, Gratis Police Department and Gratis EMS responded to the scene.

A 911 caller who said he lives in Eaton told a dispatcher that his daughter told him to call 911, that the man she lives with was on drugs and beating her, according to dispatch records.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

