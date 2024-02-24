Man on parole who shoots sister 3 times in Trotwood gets up to 7½ more years

A man on parole when he shot his sister three times in March at her Trotwood apartment will spend 5 to 7½ more years in prison.

DaVon Mar Rupert, 35, was sentenced Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court immediately after he pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault, according to sentencing documents filed Friday.

As part of his plea agreement, an additional count of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence were dismissed, court records show.

The shooting happened March 4, 2023, according to his indictment.

“The defendant shot his sister three times while inside her apartment,” an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division stated.

One of the bullets was lodged in her abdomen, according to the affidavit.

Rupert was on parole at the time of the shooting for a January 2020 aggravated assault conviction in Montgomery County.

In August, Rupert was convicted in Hamilton County for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He is expected to complete that prison term in May, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.

