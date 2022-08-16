dayton-daily-news logo
Xenia man sentenced to 15 years to life for child sex abuse

Greene County Courthouse

Greene County Courthouse

Crime & Law
By
31 minutes ago

A man who reportedly sexually assaulted a child multiple times while his family was babysitting them was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Timothy Hagler, 25, pleaded guilty to rape of a child younger than 10 on Aug. 11, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

Judge Adolfo Tornichio sentenced Hagler on Monday. As part of the sentence, Hagler is a Tier III sex offender and will be required to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life if he ever on parole.

Timothy L. Hagler. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Timothy L. Hagler. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Timothy L. Hagler. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Halger is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times between 2017 and 2021 while Hagler’s family was babysitting the child, according to the prosecutor’s office. The family reportedly stopped watching the child some time last year and the child reported the alleged abuse to Xenia police in October.

When detectives interviewed Hagler, he admitted to sexually assaulting the child on multiple occasions, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Hagler was indicted on two counts of rape in December, according to court records. The second count was dismissed when Hagler pleaded guilty.

