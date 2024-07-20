5 things to do this weekend in the Tri-State region

Balloons start glowing at dusk, or around 9:15 p.m. The event also has more than 50 food and craft vendors.

Also today, Sonder Brewing in Mason is conducting its Summer Jam Music & Fruited Beer Festival with live music from nearly a dozen artists. There are lots of beers to try and wristbands are $20 at the door for drinkers, free for nondrinkers.

Symmes Twp. is celebrating 200 years with a “Bicentennial Blast” festival from noon-10 p.m. today at Home of the Brave Park. It includes Cincinnati Circus thrill shows, food trucks, alcohol for adults, live music and it will end with fireworks and a drone lights show by Rozzi.

On the other side of the Ohio River is the Bacon, Bourbon and Brew Festival at Newport on the Levee in Newport, Ky. It begins at noon today and also takes place Sunday. It includes lots of food, live music and bourbon tastings. There are “Bourbon 101″ lessons being given to educate folks who attend.

The first Lebanon Pride Festival is today as well. The festival, described as a one-day, safe, positive and community-oriented event, is set for 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bicentennial Park at Mulberry Plaza. It will include food and drink vendors, entertainment and education along with wellness/health information.