Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Mexican food and margaritas at these area events

When: Wednesday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to midnight (May 6)

More info: Facebook

La Fiesta will bring back its Cinco de Mayo celebration at its Troy location, beginning at 11 a.m. on the big day. There will be a tent set up outside of the restaurant with drink specials, food, giveaways and a DJ playing from 4 p.m. until midnight.

While attending the event, guests are expected to socially distance and wear a mask unless consuming food and drink or sitting at a table. Only 10 people are allowed to sit at each table and the tables at the event are first come, first serve.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Moeller Brew Barn

Moeller Brew Barn in Troy celebrated its one-year anniversary over the weekend on Aug. 7-8. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Where: Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy

When: Wednesday, May 5 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More info: Facebook

The Moeller Brew Barn in Troy will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with El Gallo Mexican Lager, taco pizza and other special tacos.

Cinco de Mayo at El Meson

El Meson hosted a two-day Cinco De Mayo party on Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5, 2018. The eatery featured margaritas, dancing, live music, food trucks, a Cantera Negra Tequila Tasting, and amazing food from the restaurant’s own kitchen and bar. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Where: El Meson, 903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton

When: Wednesday, May 5 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More info: Facebook

El Meson will host a V.I.P. Cinco de Mayo street party with margaritas, food trucks serving up South American street food, live music and exclusive seating. The restaurant will also serve up its regular menu throughout the event alongside food trucks, Birria tacos with Caldo broth dip and $20 margarita pitchers.

Michael Bisig will be heard on saxophone from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Velvet Crush will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

General admission tickets are $5 per person. El Meson will also sell V.I.P. tickets for $35 per person that come with private seating, private service, a private bar and a seat close to the stage. For tickets or more information, visit Facebook.

Guests are expected to socially distance and wear masks while walking to and from the bar and food trucks.