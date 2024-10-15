Comedian Reggie Conquest to open Club Kuss series Thursday

The Club Kuss series offers shows that have a more intimate feel in which the audience can sit closer to the stage and enjoy complimentary desserts.

Conquest is a veteran of the comedy circuit, making his “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” debut this past July. He’s also appeared on Comedy Central, the series “Impractical Jokers” and on the hit ABC series “Abbott Elementary.”

The recent hit film “Scream 5″ saw Conquest appear alongside Jenna Ortega, Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox. He’s also written for several other shows.

Legg has been performing standup for 15 years and is familiar to Springfield audiences from starting the Champion City Comedy Showcase several years ago. His background was as a minister and currently works as a mental health prevention professional here.

In recent years, Legg has also added author to his resume with fiction and non-fiction books available on Amazon.

After its absence for several years, the Club Kuss series will have three other shows this season including more comedy and music later in the season.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets cost $20 each; students with college ID can get tickets for $10. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2024-2025.