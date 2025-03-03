Complete list of winners at the 97th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for “The Brutalist,” Mikey Madison took home the best lead actress statuette and “Anora” was crowned best movie on its way to five awards Sunday. Other Oscar winners included Kieran Culkin and “Anora” screenwriter and editor Sean Baker. “Flow” beat “The Wild Robot” for best animated feature film while “In the Shadow of the Cypress” won for best animated short. Zoe Saldaña won the best supporting actress award for “Emilia Pérez” and “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez” won best song. “No Other Land” won best documentary feature and Brazil’s “I’m Still Here” won best international film.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for “The Brutalist,” Mikey Madison took home the best actress statuette and “Anora” was crowned best picture on its way to five awards Sunday.

Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on “A Real Pain” and Zoe Saldaña won for her work in “Emilia Pérez.” Sean Baker had a stunning night, winning the screenplay, director and editing awards for “Anora.”

“Flow” beat “The Wild Robot” for best animated feature film while Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on “Wicked.”

Here’s the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:

Best picture

“Anora”

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Best Actress

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Director

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

International Film

“I’m Still Here”

Documentary Feature

“No Other Land”

Original Screenplay

“Anora,” Sean Baker

Adapted Screenplay

“Conclave,” Peter Straughan

Original Score

“The Brutalist,” Daniel Blumberg

Original Song

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

Animated Film

“Flow”

Visual Effects

“Dune: Part Two”

Costume Design

“Wicked,” Paul Tazewell

Cinematography

“The Brutalist,” Lol Crawley

Documentary Short Film

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Best Sound

“Dune: Part Two”

Production Design

“Wicked”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“The Substance”

Film Editing

“Anora,” Sean Baker

Live Action Short Film

“I’m Not a Robot”

Animated Short Film

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

