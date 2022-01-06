CONCERT NEWS: Weird Al is coming to Dayton

Upcoming: Forever Motown, March 22; Brass Transit, May 13

BMI Indoor Speedway

791 E. Main St., Versailles

937-526-9544

Upcoming: Winger with special guest Firehouse, Jan. 15; Trenches of Rock Watch Party, Feb. 18; Bloodgood, Feb. 19; John Schlitt with Russ Taff, March 5; Molly Hatchet, March 19; Pure Prairie League and Atlanta Rhythm Section, April 9

Dayton Masonic Center

525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

www.daytonmasoniccenter.org/upcoming-events, 937-559-4590

Upcoming: We Will YACHT You, Feb. 12; Oak Ridge Boys, March 11

Hobart Arena

255 Adams St., Troy

www.hobartarena.com, 937-339-2911

Upcoming: Whiskey Myers, March 31

Kuss Auditorium Clark State Performing Arts Center

300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

pac.clarkstate.edu, 937-328-3874

Upcoming: Masters of Soul, Jan. 22; Anais Mitchell and the Bonny Light Horseman, Feb. 10; Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar; The Ten Tenors, March 26; MJ Live - Michael Jackson Tribute Concert, April 22

Nutter Center

3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

www.nuttercenter.com, 937-775-4789

Upcoming: Troll LIVE!, March 8 and 9

Schuster Center

Second and Main streets, Dayton

www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630

Upcoming: Weird Al Yankovic, Aug. 23

CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES

Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena

100 Broadway, Cincinnati

heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111

Upcoming: ‘70s Love Jam featuring The New Stylistics, The Whispers, The Emotions and Howard Hewett, Feb. 11; Ghost and Volbeat, Feb. 19; Justin Bieber, April 19

ICON Music Center

25 Race St., Cincinnati

iconmusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882

Upcoming: Rick Springfield, Dec. 29; Clutch, Dec. 31; Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy, Jan. 8; Falling in Reverse, Jan. 15; Alice Cooper, Jan. 28;; Erasure, Jan. 29; Foxy Shazam, Feb. 12; Dream Theater, Feb. 16; Billy Strings, March 11, 12; Papa Roach, March 13; Colin Hay, March 29; The Flaming Lips, April 5; Rise Against, April 10; Jack White, April 13; Olivia Rodrigo, April 22; Brian Regan, April 30; Leon Bridges, May 6; HAIM May 19

Musician Justin Vernon of Bon Iver will be playing a concert in Newport, Ky. on June 21.

PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

101 W. 4th St., Newport

https://promowestlive.com/our-venues/promowest-pavilion-at-ovation, 859-900-2294

Upcoming: Umphrey’s McGee, Jan. 27; Theory of a Deadman, Feb. 12; BEach House, March 2; Coheed and Cambira, March 6; Dark Star Orchestra, March 24; alt-J and Portugal. The Man, April 8; Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, April 28; Wallows, June 11; Bon Iver, June 21

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.PNCPavilion.com, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Barenaked Ladies, July 20; Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine, Aug. 4; Alicia Keyes, Aug. 18

Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: AJR, May 10Tears for Fears, May 20; Nick Cannon, June 10; Styz and REO Speedwagon, June 11; Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, June 16; Matchbox Twenty, June 17; Doobie Brothers, July 7; Santana and Earth, Wind + Fire, July 9; Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, July 12; Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 13; Keith Urban, July 16; Chicago and Brian Wilson, July 23

Smale Riverfront Park

100 Ted Berry Way, Cincinnati

https://ntlhomecoming.com, 513-352-6180

Upcoming: Glass Animals, Aug. 3; RuPaul’s Drag Race, Aug. 10

Taft Theatre

317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati

tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883

Upcoming: Sleigh Bells, Feb. 9; Gaelic Storm, Feb. 27; Post Modern Jukebox, March 2; Yola, March 12; Jukebox the Ghost, March 18; Squeeze, April 17; Brit Floyd, April 29; David Spade, May 21; Billy Joel Tribute, June 3

COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES

KEMBA LIVE!

405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101

Upcoming: Courtney Barnett, Jan. 26; The War on Drugs, Feb. 4; Umphrey’s McGee, Feb. 17; Still Woozy, Feb. 18; YUNGBLUD, Feb. 19; Manchester Orchestra, March 11; KESHA, March 22; girl in red, March 23; Bright Eyes, April 3; Russ, May 23; Beartooth, Aug. 6; Andrew Bird and Iron and Wine, Aug. 9

New Kids On The Block will be playing a show in Columbus on June 25

Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena

555 Borror Drive, Columbus

www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201

Upcoming: Dua Lipa, Feb. 26; Tyler, The Creator, Feb. 27; Ben Platt, March 9; alt-J and Portugal The Man, April 2; Elton John April 12; Chris Stapleton, April 21; Shinedown, April 23; Journey with Toto, April 30; AJR, May 13Justin Bieber, May 16; John Mulaney, May 20; New Kids on the Block, June 25

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199

Upcoming: Ghost and Volbeat, Feb. 7; Ohio’s Valentine Love Affair featuring Monica, Bell Biv Devoe, Xscap3, El Debarge, Stokely, H-Town, Feb. 12; Chris Tomlin + UNITED, Feb. 18; Dierks Bentley, Feb. 24;; Tool, March 6 Keith Urban, Sept. 23; Iron Maiden, Oct. 7

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com, 937-292-6330

Upcoming: Buckeye Country Superfest featuring Luke Combs, Dody Jinks, Zach Bryan, Karmeron Marloew, Morgan Wade, July 23