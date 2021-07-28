Dayton Arcade, Levitt Pavilion to host smaller version of Dayton Celtic Festival this week

From Wednesday, July 28 through Sunday, Aug. 1, the Dayton Celtic Knot will feature live entertainment as well as food and shopping vendors at various locations throughout Dayton.

The newly-opened Dayton Arcade will host the festivities on Wednesday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. Aside from food and shopping vendors, guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment from the Dwyer School of Irish Dance at 11 a.m., the Riley School of Irish Music at 11:45 a.m., Dulahan at 1 p.m. and McGovern Irish Dance at 2:45 p.m.